Hirst: I Can't Wait to Get Going

Sunday, 8th Jan 2023 20:37 New Blues loan signing George Hirst says he can’t wait to get going, his move from Leicester City having been confirmed earlier this evening after his previous spell at Blackburn Rovers had been curtailed. As reported during yesterday’s game, Hirst watched yesterday’s 4-1 FA Cup victory over Rotherham, another of his former loan clubs, but the striker wishes the deal had been done in time for him to play. We understand the move was initially expected to be confirmed on Thursday but dragged on to the weekend. “I can’t wait to get going, to be honest,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “If I could have been here in time for the game [on Saturday] I would have been. “For me, it’s just going out there, playing in front of fans and them chanting your name when you’re doing well is good. “Obviously, I get when they’re not too happy they’re going to tell you the same thing as well, but that’s all part of it and love all that side of it as well. “So hopefully we as a team can go out there and do them proud this season because they’ll keep turning up in their numbers and that’s only going to push us in the right direction.” TWTD first revealed the Blues were chasing the 23-year-old in May with discussions continuing for much of the close season before the former England U17, U18, U19 and U20 international ultimately joined Championship Rovers. “I knew there was a little bit of interest and it was one of those things, I chose to go down a different route and test myself with Blackburn and it’s not quite panned out,” he added. “When they came back to me and said they were still interested, I was delighted. It was a no-brainer. “I met with the gaffer [Kieran McKenna] in the summer and I’ve spoken to the gaffer in the last couple of days again. “I’ve had really good, honest conversations with him and from what I’ve heard about him from other people and other lads who have worked under him, they’ve got nothing but good things to say about him. “For me that was quite a big thing. You tend to find a lot about people from what other people’s opinions, so I couldn’t wait to get here and get the chance to work under him myself.” Hirst previously played alongside Marcus Harness and Gassan Ahadme at Portsmouth, Freddie Ladapo at Rotherham and Kyle Edwards and keeper Nick Hayes with young England sides.

Photo: ITFC



Help added 20:43 - Jan 8

Welcome. Do well 0

markchips added 20:53 - Jan 8

Great signing. Just got a good feeling about this one. McKenna has pursued him above all others and obviously feels he can work with him.



Let’get broadhead in now and raise the bar for the second half of the season. Expect Edwards, Jackson and Adahme will become squad players. Expect Jackson to still be loved by McKenna. Possibly one to go out on loan if Whittaker becomes a possibility. 0

Bazza8564 added 20:59 - Jan 8

You look after us fella, we will look after you, you only had a taste of the noise yesterday, Saturday we will have a full house and you will see…… welcome 1

Suffolkboy added 21:04 - Jan 8

Step up, step in , really enjoy everything here ; it’s been a wonderful Club for years and years and the enthusiasm and commitment right now is something you’ll be soon wrapped into !

Welcome ! COYB 0

Tractorboy58 added 21:09 - Jan 8

I wonder if we could play both Hirst and Ladapo up front in a 3-5-2 ? 0

LimerickTractorBoy added 21:14 - Jan 8

What a time to be a Town fan, so exciting to see what the near future brings, fantastic, GO ON THE TOWN. Delightedfor all the brilliant Ipswich supporters. 0

Alphacentauri76 added 21:16 - Jan 8

and a loan player hahahaha 0

