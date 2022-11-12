Cambridge Tickets Sell Out in Minutes

Monday, 9th Jan 2023 11:10 Tickets to Town’s away game at Cambridge United on Saturday 4th February sold out in minutes after going on sale this morning. The Blues have been allocated 1,473 tickets for the visit to the Abbey Stadium, the shortest away trip of the League One campaign. The entire allocation sold out within half an hour of going on sale to Gold members at 10am this morning. Meanwhile, Town have been given 1,190 tickets for the visit to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday 14th February, which will go on sale to Gold members from Wednesday 11th January. Full details on the club website.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



whosroundisitanyway added 11:18 - Jan 9

They were sold out before 10 .00 !!!!! 0

muhrensleftfoot added 11:21 - Jan 9

I logged on at 9:58am to get 4 tickets for me and 3 friends who are gold card members. I was unsuccessful, so I would suggest it was sold out before 10am 0

VanDusen added 11:27 - Jan 9

Presumably the reason we've got such a smaller allocation this year with no standing tickets on half the west terrace is because of the minority of morons who went solely to bait the Cambridge fans the other side of the dividing fence. This is the result - a lot of disappointed real fans. :o( -1

alfromcol added 11:28 - Jan 9

Something dodgy going on here and requires an explanation by the club as the tickets disappeared in seconds NOT minutes 0

whosroundisitanyway added 11:30 - Jan 9

muhrensleftfoot

Had the same problem trying to get 5 for gold card members. was randomly punching at seats but by the time I'd hit the fith one one of the others became unavailable.

Would appear trying to get more than one ticket at a time is no longer an option. 0

MickMillsTash added 11:32 - Jan 9

I just just just got 2 tickets - after what seemed like an age of refreshing, seeing tickets selecting and then not being able to buy

I've been to 13 out 15 away games this season.

Maybe time for the ticket office to conduct the sales similar to the Bracknell FA Cup game in the future ?



0

blues1 added 11:48 - Jan 9

Clearly some people talking rubbish on here. Impossible for tickets to be sold out before 10 am when they didntcgo on sale until that time. Think you'll find it's more a case of, everyone logging in atcsame time knowing there a limited number and then it being a case of who gets lucky and who doesn't. Thats the problem with online ticket sales, and not just for football. Once ur in that queue to get in, it really does seem to be a case of luck as to whether u get them or not. 0

Bazza8564 added 11:54 - Jan 9

Cant believe Cambridge wont allocate more, surely there is a way to widen that terrace gap if that's the issue? 0

whosroundisitanyway added 11:56 - Jan 9

blues1

Obviously you were'nt on there trying. I was logged in at 9.57 and seats were disappearing like toppling dominoes. 0

BlueRuin69 added 12:08 - Jan 9

If they gave us the entire stadium it would sell out in minutes. We are Massive COYB 0

oldbri added 12:10 - Jan 9

https://www.footballinsider247.com/medical-completed-ipswich-finalise-signing-of 0

Chocorange added 12:11 - Jan 9

I was on at 9.50 before they appeared as available.



As soon as they became available I selected the 5 tickets i needed but never got the option to add to basket , ( as someone else has said , having 5 tickets increased the chances of them being selected by someone else)



So I then had to reselect tickets which I did 4 times but still hit the same problem of not being able to add to basket as ticket not available despite me having selected it.



I have been to pretty much every away game this season , ad the last 3 seasons yet now we will not be going to the closest one of the season due to no fault of our own .



The club is doing lots of good things but this is not looking after the fans that go all over the country every weekend and on cold Tuesday nights.



0

muhrensleftfoot added 12:16 - Jan 9

I'm disappointed not to get tickets, but I'm a fair weather away fan. Only usually go to nearby away games, London games, Cambridge, MK Dons, Peterboro. I do feel sorry for those fans who go all over the country following us, but failed to get tickets today. When the allocation is so small, the club should find a way of rewarding those fans who travel the most, and give them priority. 1

VanDusen added 12:18 - Jan 9

Time to invest in an Away Match Passport for those going to most aways methinks. Mind you - hopefully next season we will back in a league with away allocations which can mostly accommodate our level of away support. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments