Town Closing in On Broadhead Signing

Monday, 9th Jan 2023 12:21 Town are closing in on the signing of Everton forward Nathan Broadhead. Broadhead, who along with George Hirst was at Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Rotherham United, was recalled from a loan spell at Wigan last Friday after the Toffeemen accepted an offer from the Blues, now understood to be £1.5 million rather than the £1 million previously claimed. Football Insider is reporting that Broadhead has now completed a medical with the Blues, discussions regarding the deal having continued over the weekend. The 24-year-old's signing looks set to be confirmed later today with Broadhead becoming the club’s third new recruit of the January transfer window following the loan addition of Hirst yesterday and Massimo Luongo’s return on a short-term deal at the end of last week.



Broadhead was a youth player with hometown side Bangor City and Wrexham before joining Everton’s academy aged 10. The 5ft 10in tall frontman has made two senior sub appearances for Everton but has spent most of the last few seasons out on loan. In 2019/20 he was with Burton, scoring three times in 15 starts and seven sub appearances, then in 2021/22 was with Sunderland, who we understand also made an offer during this window but not one which was accepted by Everton, netting 13 goals in 20 starts and seven games from the bench.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 12:23 - Jan 9

Excellent, it would appear so far we are getting the ones we want, getting the deals done reasonably early and prepared to invest to get the right players 1

chanteledatractorgal added 12:25 - Jan 9

Huge signing this. 1

iaintaylorx added 12:25 - Jan 9

Great business. Get two strikers in, early in the window and both could feature against Plymouth is all goes well. Whittaker would be icing on the cake already, but personally I can’t see that going through. Not sure if anyone saw Whittaker’s social media post but it was him scoring against us and posting he hopes Plymouth go up!



Quick question, what do you guys think this means for Ahadme? Maybe a loan deal? Got 3/4 good options with, Broadhead, Hirst and Ladapo and you can obviously played Kayden there when looking to get in behind.



Been a great start to the window. Alot of rumours about us signibg Mark McGuiness? Doubt that highly but we can all dream!! Cannot wait for Saturday now!! 0

