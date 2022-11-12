Town Closing in On Broadhead Signing
Monday, 9th Jan 2023 12:21
Town are closing in on the signing of Everton forward Nathan Broadhead.
Broadhead, who along with George Hirst was at Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Rotherham United, was recalled from a loan spell at Wigan last Friday after the Toffeemen accepted an offer from the Blues, now understood to be £1.5 million rather than the £1 million previously claimed.
Football Insider is reporting that Broadhead has now completed a medical with the Blues, discussions regarding the deal having continued over the weekend.
The 24-year-old's signing looks set to be confirmed later today with Broadhead becoming the club’s third new recruit of the January transfer window following the loan addition of Hirst yesterday and Massimo Luongo’s return on a short-term deal at the end of last week.
The 5ft 10in tall frontman has made two senior sub appearances for Everton but has spent most of the last few seasons out on loan.
In 2019/20 he was with Burton, scoring three times in 15 starts and seven sub appearances, then in 2021/22 was with Sunderland, who we understand also made an offer during this window but not one which was accepted by Everton, netting 13 goals in 20 starts and seven games from the bench.
