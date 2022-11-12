Chaplin Nominated For December PFA Fans' Award

Monday, 9th Jan 2023 12:53

Town’s 13-goal top scorer Conor Chaplin is among the nominees for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month for December in League One, an award he previously won in August and September.

Chaplin, who netted four goals in five games during 2022’s final month, is up against former Blues forward James Norwood (Barnsley), Josh Coburn (Bristol Rovers), Victor Adeboyejo (Burton Albion), Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) and Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) for the gong.

Voting is now open for fans via the 90min.com website.









Photo: Matchday Images

BossMan added 13:01 - Jan 9

Our most underrated player by a mile 2