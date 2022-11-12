McKenna: Burnley Tie a Really Good Draw
Monday, 9th Jan 2023 17:21
Blues boss Kieran McKenna was delighted to see his side paired with Championship leaders Burnley in yesterday afternoon’s FA Cup fourth round draw having been hugely impressed with the Clarets since Vincent Kompany took over as boss.
Town will host the Lancastrians, who are five points clear at the top of their table, at some point over the weekend of January 28th with the Blues’ home League One match against Accrington Stanley set to be rescheduled as a result.
“I think it’s a really good draw,” McKenna told the club website. “I know that there are some fans who would maybe want one of the Premier League sides, but Burnley are going to be a fantastic marker for us.
“They’re a team at the very top end of the Championship playing outstanding football this season since Vincent took over.
“They’re a team we’ve watched quite a lot and have enjoyed watching because they’re going about their football in a really positive manner.
“That’s got them to where they are in the league and I’m sure is going to have them back in the Premier League next season.
“Again, they’re a great marker for us and the journey we want to go on in the next few years in terms of the level of their play and we’re really excited to go up against them.
“To have it at home is a bonus and I’m sure the fans will be out in numbers to see what I think will be a really good football match.”
Following yesterday’s 4-1 defeat of Rotherham at Portman Road, Town became the first team to win by three goals or more in the first three rounds of the FA Cup proper since Wigan Athletic in 1985/86 and the first without any of their ties going to a replay since Swansea City in 1970/71.
Photo: Matchday Images
