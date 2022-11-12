Town Complete Broadhead Signing
Monday, 9th Jan 2023 21:15
Town have confirmed the signing of Everton forward Nathan Broadhead on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
The Blues are understood to have paid £1.5 million for the 24-year-old, the highest fee under Kieran McKenna’s management and since the takeover almost two years ago.
News of Town’s interest in Broadhead, who was on loan at Wigan Athletic until being recalled on Friday, first emerged last week via the local Sunderland media, the Black Cats having also made an offer for their former loan player during this window but not one which was accepted by the Toffeemen.
The former Wales U17, U19, U20 and U21 international watched Saturday’s 4-1 FA Cup victory over Rotherham but with discussions regarding his move continuing over the weekend.
He returned to the club this afternoon to complete the formalities relating to his switch, signing a contract which runs until the summer of 2026.
“I want to help this team get promoted and score goals in the process,” Broadhead told iFollow Ipswich.
McKenna added: “He really fits the profile of what we want to bring to the club and where we want to go.
Broadhead, who has received two senior Wales call-ups but is yet to make his full international debut, was a youth player with hometown side Bangor City and Wrexham before joining Everton’s academy aged 10.
The 5ft 10in tall frontman has made two senior sub appearances for Everton but has spent most of the last few seasons out on loan.
In 2019/20 he was with Burton, scoring three times in 15 starts and seven sub appearances, then in 2021/22 was with Sunderland, netting 13 goals in 20 starts and seven games from the bench.
Broadhead, who will wear the Town number 33 shirt, had been due to remain with the Latics until the end of the season having scored five goals in 11 starts and 11 sub appearances.
The Blues have now made three signings during the January transfer window following the loan addition of Hirst yesterday and Massimo Luongo’s return on a short-term deal at the end of last week.
Photo: ITFC
