Town Complete Broadhead Signing

Monday, 9th Jan 2023 21:15 Town have confirmed the signing of Everton forward Nathan Broadhead on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The Blues are understood to have paid £1.5 million for the 24-year-old, the highest fee under Kieran McKenna’s management and since the takeover almost two years ago. News of Town’s interest in Broadhead, who was on loan at Wigan Athletic until being recalled on Friday, first emerged last week via the local Sunderland media, the Black Cats having also made an offer for their former loan player during this window but not one which was accepted by the Toffeemen. The former Wales U17, U19, U20 and U21 international watched Saturday’s 4-1 FA Cup victory over Rotherham but with discussions regarding his move continuing over the weekend. He returned to the club this afternoon to complete the formalities relating to his switch, signing a contract which runs until the summer of 2026. “I want to help this team get promoted and score goals in the process,” Broadhead told iFollow Ipswich.



“Looking at it from the outside, it’s clear that Kieran McKenna has the team playing some really good football and that’s something that made me want to come here. Under him the team is going places and I will work hard to help.



“I’ve played at Portman Road as an opposition player [last season's 1-1 draw with Sunderland] and it was a hostile place playing for the other team – it was one of the toughest games of my career so far and was very intense. I’m looking forward to being part of it this time in front of the fans.” McKenna added: “He really fits the profile of what we want to bring to the club and where we want to go.



“He’s a young, talented player physically and technically. He’s very gifted and fits into our playing style very well.



“He’s also at a stage of his career where he feels like it’s time to find a permanent home for his football.



“He’s come to a progressive team and a progressive club. We want to play a certain style of football and will give him opportunities to showcase what he can do.” Broadhead, who has received two senior Wales call-ups but is yet to make his full international debut, was a youth player with hometown side Bangor City and Wrexham before joining Everton’s academy aged 10. The 5ft 10in tall frontman has made two senior sub appearances for Everton but has spent most of the last few seasons out on loan. In 2019/20 he was with Burton, scoring three times in 15 starts and seven sub appearances, then in 2021/22 was with Sunderland, netting 13 goals in 20 starts and seven games from the bench. Broadhead, who will wear the Town number 33 shirt, had been due to remain with the Latics until the end of the season having scored five goals in 11 starts and 11 sub appearances. The Blues have now made three signings during the January transfer window following the loan addition of Hirst yesterday and Massimo Luongo’s return on a short-term deal at the end of last week.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



LancsBlue added 21:18 - Jan 9

This is great business. 4

TalkingBlues added 21:18 - Jan 9

Typical, I said it would be announced by 8.30 0

SeasonTKT_Cobbold added 21:19 - Jan 9

We were promised early signings and my goodness they’ve delivered! Best of luck to you and welcome to Ipswich 3

HopefulBlue69 added 21:21 - Jan 9

Welcome Nathan.... Let's hope we're challenging at the top of the championship this time next year... 2

bluelad7 added 21:21 - Jan 9

Gonna sleep well tonight, we’ll done all, welcome Nathan COYB 0

rfretwell added 21:22 - Jan 9

Brilliant, well done Mr Ashton and Gamechanger. Now can we have better luck with injuries for our new signings? Last summers have nearly all been laid low for lengthy periods. 0

Bluedocker added 21:22 - Jan 9

Once a blue always a blue nice one utft 0

Help added 21:24 - Jan 9

Get in. Very happy bunny now with these 2 new signings. Anymore?. Defender?

0

LegendofthePhoenix added 21:25 - Jan 9

Fantastic, welcome to ITFC Nathan. We create so many chances, and now the signings in this window provide real finishing - we should be seeing plenty of goals. Very excited. 1

04willr added 21:28 - Jan 9

Ladapo, Hirst and Broadhead. If Carlsberg did League 1 strikeforces... 2

ArnieM added 21:29 - Jan 9

Slam dunk , back o the net . Welcome to Town Nathan 👍..,, let’s get this season motoring now . 1

jdtractor96 added 21:29 - Jan 9

I won’t sleep well tonight… through excitement! What a statement signing. Good times ahead Town fans 1

dangerous30 added 21:29 - Jan 9

Welcome Nathan 1

bringonbrazil added 21:31 - Jan 9

Great news. Makes up for my failure to secure any Camb away tix at 9:58 this morning! 1

Gforce added 21:31 - Jan 9

Welcome Nathan to the finest club in East Anglia.

Hope you have a long and successful career here.

Please score many many goals,starting on Saturday!!

All the best fella.



1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments