Broadhead Targeting Back-to-Back Promotions

Monday, 9th Jan 2023 22:17 New Blues signing Nathan Broadhead is looking forward to scoring the goals which can help fire Town into the Championship and win him his second promotion from League One in two seasons. The 24-year-old joined Town from Everton earlier this evening for a fee understood to be £1.5 million having been recalled from a loan spell at Championship Wigan on Friday. Broadhead watched Saturday’s 4-1 FA Cup drubbing of Rotherham United and very much liked what he saw from his new teammates. “It was impressive, a big game. You could see how the lads are up there near the top of the league,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “It was good. There was only 15,000 here but I’m sure it will be packed out on Saturday [when leaders Plymouth visit], so I’m looking forward to that.” Reflecting on his overall aspirations for the season, he added: “I’m looking forward to hopefully getting promoted with the team and scoring some goals for the team.” The Wales U17, U19, U20 and U21 international, who has signed a contract at Town until the summer of 2026, felt now was the right moment to move on from Goodison Park. “I’ve been there since I was 10, 14 years now, so I think it’s time to move on and get on with my career at Portman Road,” he explained. “I think I needed to find a home. I think I needed to knuckle down on a position and a team and to get the fans behind myself. I think it will be good.” Broadhead won promotion from League One last season with Sunderland, netting 13 goals in 20 starts and seven games from the bench in all competitions as the Black Cats, who again showed interest in him this month, finished fifth and went up via the play-offs, the Bangor-born attacker coming on as a late sub in the 2-0 final victory over Wycombe at Wembley. “It was a good experience getting promoted with Sunderland,” he continued. “I’ve got experience of getting promoted so hopefully I can bring that to the team.” Regarding his new manager Kieran McKenna, he added: “Kieran’s been amazing for Ipswich so far, looking at it from the outside. “I think he’s getting the team to play some amazing football and it’s obviously attracted me to come here. Under him I think Ipswich are going places.” Quizzed on what fans can expect from him, he said: “I think hard work, intensity and goals. I’ve not really set any targets, I like to keep that for myself and my opinions to myself. But I think I can score many goals in this team.”

