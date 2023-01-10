U21s at Brightlingsea For Friendly

Tuesday, 10th Jan 2023 11:04 Town’s U21s are in friendly action against Isthmian League Premier Division Brightlingsea Regent at North Road this evening (KO 7.30pm). John McGreal’s side last played in Professional Development League Two South on Monday 5th December when they drew 3-3 at Millwall with their next match in the competition not until Friday 20th January when coincidentally they host the Lions at Playford Road. Meanwhile, Town’s U18s were beaten 7-1 at home by Millwall on Saturday having gone a goal in front via Oli Davis. 𝘼𝘿𝙈𝙄𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙊𝙉 𝘿𝙀𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙎!



We have decided that Tuesday’s Friendly will be a ‘pay what you can’ admission.



If you can make a donation on the turnstiles, then please help us to cover the costs by doing so, thank you#UpTheRs 🔴⚫️ #Brightlingsea #BRFC https://t.co/ZI2YnBb9LE — Brightlingsea Regent FC (@Brightlingseafc) January 9, 2023

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments