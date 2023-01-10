Youngster Stewart Set For Northern Irish Loan
Tuesday, 10th Jan 2023 13:16
Young Blues central defender Cameron Stewart is set to return to his native Northern Ireland and join Crusaders on loan until the end of the season, TWTD understands.
Stewart, 19, signed a new two-year contract with the Blues last summer when he said he hoped to get a move out on loan to gain senior experience.
We understand discussions regarding the loan move to Seaview are advanced but not yet complete.
Capped by Northern Ireland at U16, U17 and U19 levels and having been called up to the U21s earleir this season, Ballymena-born Stewart is yet to make a senior appearance for Town having joined the academy from Linfield in the summer of 2019.
Belfast-based Crusaders are currently fourth in the Danske Bank Premiership.
