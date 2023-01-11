Chaplin Nominated For League One Player of the Month

Wednesday, 11th Jan 2023 06:00

Town top scorer Conor Chaplin has been nominated for the League One Player of the Month award for December.

Chaplin, who has netted 13 goals overall in 2022/23, grabbed four in December as well as an assist.

Also nominated are Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles, Sheffield Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson and Plymouth Argyle central defender Dan Scarr.

If he wins, Chaplin will become the first Town player to have won the official League One monthly award.

The judging panel is made up of Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies. The winner will be announced on Friday.

Chaplin, 25, has also been nominated for the December League One PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month.





Photo: Matchday Images