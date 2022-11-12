Town Partner Fans Supporting Foodbanks at Plymouth Match

Tuesday, 10th Jan 2023 19:02 Town and the Ipswich Town Foundation are partnering Fans Supporting Foodbanks for local charity FIND (Families in Need) ahead of Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash against Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road. Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is an arm of the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative which was launched in 2015 when Liverpool and Everton followers united to show solidarity with those experiencing poverty. More than 40 English clubs are now represented by Fans Supporting Foodbanks groups, with the collective ultimately aiming to have a group at every club in the UK, and nationally hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of donations have been collected for local causes. The Ipswich group is independent and fan-led but is working in partnership with the club's Foundation on matchdays. Supporters are asked to donate food items in the FanZone for local charity partner Families in Need (FIND) prior to Saturday’s match. “We are excited to launch a Fans Supporting Foodbanks group in Ipswich at the Plymouth game on 14th January,” Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks organiser Charlie Nixon told the club site. “Football clubs are the heart of a community. We are hoping to galvanise the wonderful fanbase of Ipswich Town around a further force for good.



“We are extremely pleased that the Ipswich Town Foundation is supportive of the group and we look forward to working in partnership with them at upcoming matchdays, starting this Saturday. “We will look to organise collections on a monthly basis to begin with, with the aim to host them more regularly, both at home and away games, as the group grows.” Examples of suitable donations include: Milk (UHT or dried)

Tinned tomatoes

Tinned meat/fish

Instant mashed potatoes

Tinned fruit/vegetables

Jam

Cereals (Weetabix, Small Kellogg's variety pack)

Toiletries

Long grain rice

Ready meals However, Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks will not be able to accept cash donations. Supporters will be able to find out more information about the group or get involved by meeting their representatives in the FanZone on Saturday or by emailing ITFC.FSF@gmail.com. IPSWICH TOWN FANS FOODBANK APPEAL.



We will be collecting donations ahead of the Plymouth game on the 14th for the club's partner FIND.



PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE.#itfc #RightToFood #HungerDoesntWearClubColours #pafc pic.twitter.com/h6kvRuVu5W — Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks (@ITFC_FSF) January 5, 2023

Bazza8564 added 19:07 - Jan 10

Great gesture, lets try to get as many as we can making contributions. 0

ScottCandage added 19:07 - Jan 10

Donations can be made here: https://www.findipswich.org.uk/support-us 0

