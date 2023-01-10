U21s Win Friendly at Brightlingsea

Tuesday, 10th Jan 2023 22:11 Town's U21s beat Isthmian Premier Division side Brightlingsea Regent 2-0 in a friendly at North Road on Tuesday evening thanks to first-half goals from Tawanda Chirewa and, from the penalty spot, Edwin Agbaje. The hosts created the first chance early on but Sam Jeremiah lifted the ball well over the bar after good work from Jason Banton. Chirewa shot high and wide for Town before opening the scoring on 14. The attacking midfielder wriggled away from a few challenges before slotting the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. Three minutes later, stand-in home keeper Louis Hawes brought down the on-rushing Matt Ward in the area and Agbaje confidently stepped up and sent the custodian the wrong way from the spot. At the other end, the Town defence failed to properly clear a corner and captain Zack Littlejohn beat the Blues’ trialist keeper to a high ball, but his header went just wide. Town continued to push forward though and Zanda Siziba flashed an effort across goal, shortly before sub Jesse Nwabueze shot over from close range after more good work out wide from Siziba. Despite the Essex side making a couple of changes at half-time, the young Blues started the second half well and Ward fired into the side-netting from a tight angle with Siziba also missing the target soon after. Jeremiah was unfortunate to miss his kick after getting into a good position for a burst forward from Brightlingsea, who fielded on-loan Town defender Finn Steele at right-back. Just after the hour mark, Osman Foyo connected with Chirewa's free-kick but diverted the ball the wrong side of the post, while Town's keeper then made a good block at his near post to prevent Jeremiah pulling a goal back. To their credit, the home side kept battling and came close to unlocking the Town backline a few times late on - firstly Wilson Chingoka latched onto a through ball but blazed over and then Jeremiah rounded the keeper but was denied by a fine covering block from sub Henry Curtis. Town held on for a deserved win though, with Chirewa influential in midfield and Ward's pace a constant threat, particularly in the first half when he was playing out wide. With their last league fixture more than a month ago, it was a good opportunity to get some minutes into a number of players who will be involved in next week's home league game against Millwall. Notably, former defender David Wright joined John McGreal in the Town dugout for the first time since joining the academy staff as U21s assistant boss. U21s: Trialist, Agbaje, Hudson (Curtis 76), H Barbrook, Bradshaw, F Barbrook, Ward, Foyo (Haddoch 65), Buabo (Nwabueze 35), Chirewa, Siziba (Morgan 59). Unused: Cullum. Att: 206.

