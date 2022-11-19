Last Few Tickets For Plymouth Match Now On Sale
Wednesday, 11th Jan 2023 16:40
The final few seats for Saturday’s first-v-third clash with Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road are now on sale.
The last batch of restricted view tickets in the upper tier of the Magnus Group West Stand are now available, along with a very small number of seats in the upper tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.
The Sir Bobby Robson Stand and Cobbold Stand are already sold out. The remaining tickets can be purchased here.
Photo: Blair Ferguson
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]