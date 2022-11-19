Last Few Tickets For Plymouth Match Now On Sale

Wednesday, 11th Jan 2023 16:40 The final few seats for Saturday’s first-v-third clash with Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road are now on sale. The last batch of restricted view tickets in the upper tier of the Magnus Group West Stand are now available, along with a very small number of seats in the upper tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. The Sir Bobby Robson Stand and Cobbold Stand are already sold out. The remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



SitfcB added 16:46 - Jan 11

Few available in Cobbold upper as well as its stands. RV again though. 0

itfckenty added 16:47 - Jan 11

anyone know how restricted these views actually are? never sat in them. 0

Linkboy13 added 16:55 - Jan 11

When Mick McCarthy was manager the restricted view seats were the most expensive. 11

Stourbridgeblue added 16:59 - Jan 11

Thanks for the heads up - just nabbed one! 0

Cakeman added 17:34 - Jan 11

Norwich City have thousands of unfavourable seats………..they face the pitch. 2

Suffolkboy added 17:36 - Jan 11

Wonderful to know PR will be absolutely packed again !

Coyb 1

