Town Not Pursuing Interest in Trialist Keeper

Wednesday, 11th Jan 2023 17:19

Wolves keeper Joe O'Shaughnessy was the trialist who featured for the U21s at Brightlingsea Regent last night, however, we understand the Blues won’t be pursuing their interest.

Nick Hayes, Antoni Bort and Woody Williamson are all making progress following injuries and Town aren't looking to take their interest in the 20-year-old, who featured in last night's 2-0 victory over the Isthmian League Premier Division side, any further.

Warrington-born O’Shaughnessy has been with Wolves since 2019 having previously been at Burnley and Wrexham.

Photo: TWTD