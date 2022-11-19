Dyer Interviewed For Swindon Manager's Job
Thursday, 12th Jan 2023 14:04
Former Town midfielder and U23s coach Kieron Dyer has been interviewed for the vacant manager’s job at League Two Swindon.
Dyer, 44, has been on the lookout for a manager’s job of his own having resigned from his role with the Blues last March.
Bookies this morning stopped taking bets on the position recently vacated by Scott LIndsey with former Canada international and one-time Waterford manager Marc Bircham odds-on, although it would be a big surprise if the ex-QPR midfielder were to get the job.
Former Norwich and Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has also been linked, but according to the Swindon Advertiser is no longer in the running.
Ex-Crewe boss David Artell is also believed to have spoken to the Robins’ management.
Ian Foster, who led the England U19s to the European Championships last year and is currently in charge of the U20s, is also in the running, while former Swindon player Matty Taylor is also believed to have shown interest.
In November, Dyer issued a health update, having been diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare disease which attacks the bile ducts and which will require him to undergo a liver transplant, in 2021.
Photo: Matchday Images
