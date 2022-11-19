Dyer Interviewed For Swindon Manager's Job

Thursday, 12th Jan 2023 14:04 Former Town midfielder and U23s coach Kieron Dyer has been interviewed for the vacant manager’s job at League Two Swindon. Dyer, 44, has been on the lookout for a manager’s job of his own having resigned from his role with the Blues last March. Bookies this morning stopped taking bets on the position recently vacated by Scott LIndsey with former Canada international and one-time Waterford manager Marc Bircham odds-on, although it would be a big surprise if the ex-QPR midfielder were to get the job. Former Norwich and Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has also been linked, but according to the Swindon Advertiser is no longer in the running. Ex-Crewe boss David Artell is also believed to have spoken to the Robins’ management. Ian Foster, who led the England U19s to the European Championships last year and is currently in charge of the U20s, is also in the running, while former Swindon player Matty Taylor is also believed to have shown interest. In November, Dyer issued a health update, having been diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare disease which attacks the bile ducts and which will require him to undergo a liver transplant, in 2021.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Europablue added 14:12 - Jan 12

I just hope that he's fit and healthy soon. I don't think that he was too hard done by the club unless they really didn't communicate things to him. He made it sound like a random assistant was asked to be the interim manager when it was in fact John McGreal, who has quite a lot of senior management experience. I would love to see Kieron return to the club as a manager one day, but he doesn't seem to have the temperament for it. I would forgive him his meltdown considering how he was probably treated by the previous regime and his health condition. 3

MaySixth added 14:25 - Jan 12

Good luck to him. 3

Cadiar added 14:30 - Jan 12

Certainly don't think he was right for us even though he's Ipswich through & through. McGreal was & is a steady wise head to have around the place 0

Linkboy13 added 14:43 - Jan 12

Was a massive fan of him as a player and if it wasn't for terrible bad luck with injuries would have gone on and been Ipswich's highest capped player at England level. Unfortunately he hasn't really matured as a person and can be petulant at times and i fear for him taking on the responsibility of managing at senior level. 0

DJR added 14:48 - Jan 12

I have a lot of time for him, and think it would be great if he could get such a position. 0

Gforce added 15:03 - Jan 12

Best of luck Keiran, hope they take a chance on you.

Everyone needs that first opportunity to prove themselves, just ask our own Keiran, who's certainly doing just that. 0

bluewarrior added 15:13 - Jan 12

Good luck with that. Listened to him on TalkSPORT yesterday and much as I loved him as a player at Town, he wouldn’t impress me as a manager and that’s putting it mildly. 0

USA added 15:18 - Jan 12

Let’s hope he is gracious if he doesn’t get the job. -1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments