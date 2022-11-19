McKenna: Illness Has Pretty Much Cleared
Thursday, 12th Jan 2023 14:59
Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues’ illness woes finally appear to be over ahead of Saturday’s huge top-of-the-table game against Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road, while no one has suffered a new injury.
The Town squad had been hit by the flu big throughout the Christmas period with players missing games and training with virtually everyone having been affected at some point.
But McKenna says things have been much better this week: “We’re doing OK, no big changes. On illnesses thankfully Tuesday was one of the first times I’ve been able to really enjoy training and not hear players coughing and spluttering.
“We’ve pretty much cleared that now and the players have looked all the better for it and no major issues picked up over the week so far, so we’re in a good position.”
Janoi Donacien was forced off ill at half-time at Lincoln and then wasn’t in the squad for last Saturday’s 4-1 FA Cup defeat of Rotherham but McKenna says the defender is now OK: “He’s trained this week, he’s fine.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]