McKenna: Illness Has Pretty Much Cleared

Thursday, 12th Jan 2023 14:59 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues’ illness woes finally appear to be over ahead of Saturday’s huge top-of-the-table game against Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road, while no one has suffered a new injury. The Town squad had been hit by the flu big throughout the Christmas period with players missing games and training with virtually everyone having been affected at some point. But McKenna says things have been much better this week: “We’re doing OK, no big changes. On illnesses thankfully Tuesday was one of the first times I’ve been able to really enjoy training and not hear players coughing and spluttering. “We’ve pretty much cleared that now and the players have looked all the better for it and no major issues picked up over the week so far, so we’re in a good position.” Janoi Donacien was forced off ill at half-time at Lincoln and then wasn’t in the squad for last Saturday’s 4-1 FA Cup defeat of Rotherham but McKenna says the defender is now OK: “He’s trained this week, he’s fine.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



johnwarksshorts added 15:07 - Jan 12

Good news. Let's beat Plymouth and kick on. 1

hype313 added 15:07 - Jan 12

Bug not Big Phil. Just doing some housekeeping. 1

ruds added 15:15 - Jan 12

Music to my ears!



EVERYTHING is trending towards an unreal game of football, one I dearly hope that we come out on top of! 0

Kulturarv added 15:17 - Jan 12

Broadhead and Hirst as subs coming on in second half? 2

Len_Brennan added 15:21 - Jan 12

I'd imagine we'll stick with Ladapo to start up front, with Chaplin & Harness as the #10s in behind, then bring the 2 new forwards on from the bench after the 60 minute mark to consolidate the win. Having up to 5 substitutes coming on really has been a game changer for clubs like us with a very strong squad. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments