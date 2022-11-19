McKenna: There Are Other Positions and Players We've Looked at And Spoken About
Thursday, 12th Jan 2023 15:13
Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues have other positions and players which have been spoken about despite having made three signings in the first nine days of the transfer window, but that his focus has been purely on Saturday’s big first-v-third clash with Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road.
Since the wndow opened, McKenna has added midfielder Massimo Luongo on a short-term deal following his Middlesbrough release, striker George Hirst on loan from Leicester and forward Nathan Broadhead for £1.5 million from Everton on a deal which runs to the summer of 2026.
Asked whether the Blues plan to make any more signings, McKenna said: “The club continue to work hard, but my focus has been 100 per cent on Plymouth this week and not looking beyond that at all. So once the two players were secured early in the week, my focus has been on that.
“We have some other profiles that we’ve spoken about before the window opened and positions and players that we have looked at and spoken about.
“But there’s no big updates on that and certainly from my focus, it’s understandably 100 per cent on the players who have been in the building this week and getting us ready for Plymouth.”
Meanwhile, we understand Town are not the club to have had a bid turned down by Swansea for forward Morgan Whittaker, who was recalled from his spell with the Pilgrims recently.
Manager Russell Martin has revealed that the Swans have rebuffed an offer from an unnamed club but that side isn’t Town, although the Blues are understood to retain an interest in the 22-year-old, who netted nine times for the Pilgrims in the first half of the season.
