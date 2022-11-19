Bonne Rejoins Charlton
Thursday, 12th Jan 2023 16:01
Former Blues loan striker Macauley Bonne has rejoined his former club Charlton Athletic having left QPR earlier this month.
The 27-year-old was previously with the Addicks between June 2019 and October 2020, scoring 12 goals before making a £2m switch to Loftus Road.
Bonne was with the Blues, his hometown club, on loan last season, netting 12 times.
“This club changed my life. I came from playing non-League to the Championship and they took a hit on me when no one else would. I have a lot of respect for the club,” he told the Addicks official website.
“None of what I said in the past was ever meant to disrespect the club whatsoever. I am back here now to pick up from where I left off - scoring goals, making people and myself happy in football and that is very important.”
Manager Dean Holden added: “I’ve spoken to Macauley in depth. Those couple of years he’s been away he’s not enjoyed it like he enjoyed it here. He absolutely loved playing for this football club.
“He chases everything down, he’s a goalscorer, he’s got Championship experience and he scored goals at this level last season with Ipswich. He’s really hungry to pull that shirt on and do well for this football club and that for me tells me everything I need to know.”
Elsewhere, another former Town striker, Oli Hawkins, has moved from Mansfield to Gillingham.
Photo: Matchday Images
