Davis: George and Nathan Great Additions

Thursday, 12th Jan 2023 17:13 Leif Davis has delivered a thumbs-up response to the arrival of strike pair George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead, both of whom are in line to make their debuts on Saturday when League One leaders Plymouth Argyle come to town. Long-term target Hirst has arrived on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season, while Broadhead cost in the region of £1.5 million from Everton and has signed a contract to remain at Portman Road until the summer of 2026. Both players have been training with the Blues this week and Davis said: “They’ve been really good in training and they’ve settled in so well that it feels like they have been here for a while. We welcomed them on board and they felt at home straight away. “Massimo [Luongo] as well, he’s been training with us for a while and he’s ready to go. He can bring a lot to the team as well, while George and Nathan are both great additions to the squad and strengthen our attacking options. They are both good finishers, so hopefully they will get a run-out as well against Plymouth.” Supporters will be interested to see if manager Kieran McKenna names either, or both, in his starting line-up for what looks like being Town’s toughest test of the season. A home win will see McKenna’s men close the gap on the Pilgrims, who have played a game more, to three points. But whether Hirst and Broadhead start, or McKenna keeps them up his sleeve as substitutes, fans are more than likely to see them at some stage, since the ex-Manchester United coach has proved adept at making the right changes at the right time to keep the promotion challenge going. Davis added: “You can tell how strong a squad we have by looking at the bench and the players who come on are always making a valuable contribution. They do what they are asked to do and work their socks off to keep things going and even change a game if that’s what is required. “They have done it a few times this season, either creating chances or getting goals. Look at Kyle [Edwards] the other day against Rotherham in the FA Cup; he got the assist with his first touch, playing the ball through for Freddie [Ladapo] to score. “Everyone does their job out on the pitch and the team, or the squad, is so strong. We all work hard together in training and we’re really strong at the minute.

“It was a good win against Rotherham and a good test for us with them being a Championship side. They’re a decent team but I thought we stuck to our game plan and we did it so well that they didn’t really have many chances. I thought we dominated the game from the start, to be fair.” Having comfortably disposed of the Millers 4-1, the fourth round has pitched Town at home to the Championship leaders, Burnley, who only came down from the Premier League last season and are hot favourites to return at the first time of asking. Tyneside-born Davis said: “I was watching the Newcastle game at Sheffield Wednesday, praying they would win so that we might be drawn against them, but they lost and went out. “But Burnley will be another big test for us because they’re at the top of the Championship and look as if they will be in the Premier League again next season. “They only came down last season and a lot of their players are what you would call Premier League-class players. They like to get the ball down and play, as we do, so I can see it being a good battle on the day.” Despite their KO by the Owls, Davis is still hoping to cheer his boyhood favourites at Wembley this season after they progressed to the last four of the Carabao Cup in midweek by beating Leicester City at St James’ Park. They now meet Southampton over two legs in the semi-final, with a trip to the national stadium and a clash with Manchester United or Nottingham Forest the prize for victory. Davis said: “I’m hoping they can beat Southampton in the semi-final and get to the final. If they do and I’m not playing for Ipswich I would like to Wembley for the game.” Absent recently through illness from the 1-1 draw at Lincoln, Davis returned for the FA Cup win over Rotherham and showed he was back to his consistent best. “I’m over the illness now, but I was very rough for a few days and written off completely,” he added. “I did try to get back to the training ground but they wouldn’t let me in until they were sure I was clear.” Asked how he felt he was coping with his first season as a regular starter – he has clocked up 26 appearances in all competitions since his move from Leeds – Davis replied: “My body feels really good and I feel really fit, probably the fittest I’ve ever been. In games I have to get up and down the left side and I love it. “I just love running and trying to do all I can to help the team. I’ve got to make sure I get back quickly to defend as well – that’s basically what my position is all about and what the gaffer wants from me.” He was asked about the distance he covers in a game and responded: “I’m not too sure but I think it’s over 11k and I’ve got more to come. I can definitely run more than that. “It can be difficult when the opposition team are sitting off because you don’t always know where to run. “We’re so good on the ball and at retaining possession, so it doesn’t always mean running into spaces because it’s more compact on the pitch and I’m sometimes just standing out wide on the left looking for the ball.” Davis was recently a back-to-back winner of the club’s Player of the Month award and added: “It’s always good to be recognised for playing well but as I said earlier I still believe there’s a lot more to come from me – and hopefully more awards as well.” Talking of awards, teammate Conor Chaplin is in contention to be named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for December ahead of Saturday’s game, and Davis said: “Conor is probably one of the best forwards I’ve ever played with; the way he has an eye for goal and how unbelievable he is on the ball. “He works his socks off for the team and I think he deserves any recognition that comes his way. “He comes in to training every day to graft and get the very best out of himself, then he shows it on match days. Conor massively deserves the award for December because he was incredible. “He’s in great form – seven goals in his last eight games – and that sort of record will have given him plenty of confidence to carry on the same way. “I remember when he wasn’t scoring so regularly and then, when one eventually went in, he said to me ‘I needed that’. I’m really happy for him.”

Photo: Pagepix



