Blues and Burton Hold Ahadme Loan Talks

Thursday, 12th Jan 2023 20:39 Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria has revealed talks have taken place regarding striker Gassan Ahadme returning to the Brewers on loan but with no deal currently agreed. Ahadme joined the Blues on a three-year-deal with the club having an option for a further season on deadline day in the summer but has had a frustrating time at Town. The 22-year-old has made only one start and seven sub appearances - six sub appearances in the league - having spent around two months out with a broken foot, scoring once. Prior to his move to the Blues, Ahadme had netted five goals for Burton. Having featured for both the Brewers and Town this season, Ahadme could only rejoin Burton on loan during January due to FIFA's three-club rule. “Gassan did really well for us at the start of the season. Ipswich have signed even more forwards this window and he was already struggling to make the team,” Maamria told his club’s website. “I spoke to their manager [Kieran McKenna] last week. We were talking about a few players and Gassan came up in that conversation. “He was keen for Gassan to come back to us and I felt the same way, but we’re not in a position to pay what they asked for him. “As far as I’m concerned today, the deal is not going to happen because we cannot meet their financial expectations.” Ahadme returning to Burton would free a space in the Blues' 22-man EFL squad. As it stands, Town have 23 players who qualify as over-21 and therefore part of the squad including the currently injured Dominic Ball and Panutche Camara. Blues centre-half Corrie Ndaba is already on a season-long loan at Burton and has made nine starts and one appearance. The Irishman is currently a regular in their side having struggled with injury in the early part of the campaign.

Photo: Matchday Images



Ipswichbusiness added 20:46 - Jan 12

He may be a good honest forward, but he was struggling to get in the team and now we have signed Hirst and Broadhead so a loan seems a good result for all parties. 1

PremierBlue added 20:47 - Jan 12

Likely a deal will be done in the interest of all parties. More incoming... 0

TexacoCup added 20:57 - Jan 12

it would be good to get this done - i think he needs to be playing 0

Wallingford_Boy added 21:02 - Jan 12

He needs to go to, free up a place in our squad. Let them pay what they can afford, not like we need the money! 0

