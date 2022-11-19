Former Blues Defender Wilson to Skipper Argyle

Friday, 13th Jan 2023 09:48 Former Blues central defender James Wilson is set to skipper Plymouth Argyle in tomorrow’s third-v-first clash at Portman Road and the Welshman believes the Pilgrims are capable of winning even if Town are a tougher prospect than in previous seasons. Wilson is set to wear the armband following regular skipper Joe Edwards’s red card in last week’s 0-0 draw at Bolton Wanderers. The 33-year-old was with the Blues between August 2019 and May 2021, making 47 starts and two sub appearances, scoring twice, and was named the supporters Player of the Year in 2020/21 before being released that summer along with most of the squad. “It's a big game,” Wilson told the Argyle club site. “I think all the boys are really looking forward to it. We've had a good week's preparation, with a good game Tuesday [the 2-0 Papa Johns Trophy win at Bristol Rovers] - the boys did brilliant. We’re coming off a good couple of good results. “We've brought in some really good players. I think it shows the recruitment. We've got a really strong squad now and that's what we're going to need now heading into the final few months. “We seem to have done our business really early. We've got players in positions that we've needed.” Reflecting on his side’s 2-1 victory over the Blues at Home Park in September, he added: “The game here was brilliant. The atmosphere was amazing. “We've sold out [the away end at Portman Road], so it's going to be a great atmosphere as it was last year when we played there. It's a tough place to go, but we are going to go there and try and get a result. “They are a different Ipswich to the previous few years. They play really good football. They've got really fast movement. It's going to be a really tough game. We beat them here, so there's no reason why we can't beat them again.” Regarding returning to his old club as skipper, he told PlymouthLive: “If I play, hopefully that will be the case. It will be good going back there as a skipper. I'm looking forward to it.” Argyle have lost only two games on their travels this season, their opening two away fixtures back in August, at Fleetwood, 2-1, and Charlton, 5-1, while winning five and drawing six. “The most important thing, especially this season, is going to be to grind out results now, towards the end,” he added. “It might not be as pretty as it was the first half of the season, but if we can keep getting results, keep getting points on the board, that's, that's the main thing.”



Photo: Matchday Images



BlueBlood90 added 09:51 - Jan 13

I say it every time his name appears on this website but it was a joke that Toto Nsiala got a new contract instead of James Wilson. He'd be a far better back up than Keogh is too. 4

muccletonjoe added 09:57 - Jan 13

There is no doubt they CAN win. I think our players are well aware of that after the game at argyle. Has to be said , for a big chunk of that game , we looked the better team. We need to confirm that tomorrow 0

ruds added 10:10 - Jan 13

Have a LOT of time for James Wilson, a quietly spoken bloke who went about his business and was probably underrated in our rearguard.



That said, THREE points for the Town is massive tomorrow!!!! 1

