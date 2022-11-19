Legend Stewart Back at Portman Road For Argyle Game

Friday, 13th Jan 2023 10:10 Blues legend Marcus Stewart is back at Portman Road as a special guest of the club for tomorrow’s top-of-the-table clash with Plymouth Argyle. The 50-year-old, one of the scorers in the 2000 play-off final as George Burley’s Blues reached the Premier League before netting 19 times in the top flight the following season as Town finished fifth to qualify for Europe, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in September last year. Stewart will watch Saturday’s match from the directors box along with his wife, Louise, while his former boss Burley and a number of his teammates will also be at the game. He will be interviewed at half-time by club ambassador Simon Milton. Following Stewart’s diagnosis, the club launched a range of Marcus Stewart accessories including the gloves the striker made iconic during his time with the Blues in the early 2000s, from which all profits go to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation. Stewart and his family have raised more than £42,000 for the charity via their JustGiving page.

Photo: Action Images



ipswichboi added 10:17 - Jan 13

Will be wearing my Stewie gloves tomorrow 2

Whos_blue added 10:18 - Jan 13

Superb!

Will be great to see him back at the club. 1

itsonlyme added 10:27 - Jan 13

Wonderful! My grandson is named after him! 1

Durley_Blue added 10:35 - Jan 13

Wow, will be worth the entrance fee alone, and I am sure not a dry eye in the house. A chance to sing "There's only 1 Marcus Stewart" once again..... 3

ghostofescobar added 11:00 - Jan 13

Would be great to see him on the pitch to give the fans a wave. He would deserve the ovation and songs sung for him. Will never forget, and will always be grateful for, those 2 goals against Bolton and the 19 in the Prem the next season. That season still gives me a warm glow when I think about it. Welcome back, Marcus. 1

