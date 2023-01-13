Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s at Reading
Friday, 13th Jan 2023 10:25

Town’s U18s are in action away against Reading at their Bearwood Park training ground on Saturday afternoon (KO midday).

Sam Darlow’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 7-1 home defeat to Millwall.

The young Blues are sixth in Professional Development League Two South, while the Royals are a place behind on goal difference having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Blues academy schoolboy Callum Logan was in the England U17s team which was beaten 3-0 by Germany in a friendly at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain on Wednesday. The teams meet again tomorrow.


