U18s at Reading
Friday, 13th Jan 2023 10:25
Town’s U18s are in action away against Reading at their Bearwood Park training ground on Saturday afternoon (KO midday).
Sam Darlow’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 7-1 home defeat to Millwall.
The young Blues are sixth in Professional Development League Two South, while the Royals are a place behind on goal difference having played a game more.
Meanwhile, Blues academy schoolboy Callum Logan was in the England U17s team which was beaten 3-0 by Germany in a friendly at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain on Wednesday. The teams meet again tomorrow.
