Thijssen, Stewart, McCall, Fortuna Blues and Danish Branch on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 13th Jan 2023 13:38

Blues legends Frans Thijssen, Marcus Stewart and Steve McCall are the star guests on Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk over Saturday lunchtime (12-2pm), while the Fortuna Blues and the Danish Branch will also be joining the regulars.

Host Mark Murphy and legend-in-residence Terry Butcher will both be back in their usual seats alongside Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham.

Stewart is a guest of the club at Saturday’s match, while Dutchman Thijssen is making a rare trip over to Portman Road for the huge top-of-the-table game against Plymouth. Fellow UEFA Cup winner McCall is a legend with the Pilgrims as well as Town.

The Fortuna Blues and Town's Danish supporters will be making their first trips over to Portman Road since the pandemic.

Will Town beat Argyle? What have you made to Town’s three January signings? Do the Blues need further additions?

Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photos: Action Images/TWTD/Matchday Images