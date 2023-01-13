Burnley and Accrington Dates Set

Friday, 13th Jan 2023 14:29

Town have confirmed the dates of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Championship leaders Burnley at Portman Road and the postponed home game against Accrington Stanley.

The Clarets will be at Town on Saturday 28th January (KO 3pm), while Stanley, whose visit to Suffolk had been scheduled for the same day, will now make the trip on Tuesday 7th March (KO 7.45pm).

Ticket prices for the FA Cup tie have been set at £15 for adults, £10 for under-23s and 65-plus and £5 for under-19s.

All stands and tiers at Portman Road will be open. Tickets go on sale with the following priority.

Monday 16th January at 10am - on sale to season ticket holders to secure seat and up to two additional tickets.

Wednesday 18th January at 10am - all unclaimed seats put on sale to Silver members, able to purchase a maximum of three tickets.

Friday 20th January at 10am - on general sale to purchase a maximum of six seats per supporter number.









Photo: Matchday Images