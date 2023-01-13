Liverpool Await Winners of Town-Forest FA Youth Cup Tie

Friday, 13th Jan 2023 14:34

Town’s U18s will host Liverpool in round five of the FA Youth Cup if they beat Nottingham Forest in their fourth round tie at Portman Road next Tuesday.

Sam Darlow's Town side came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium in their round three match after previously defeating Bromley 2-1 away and non-league Aveley 9-0 at Portman Road.

The Tricky Trees, who have a category one academy, beat West Brom 1-0 in their third-round tie at the City Ground last month to set up Tuesday’s visit to Suffolk, which kicks-off at 7.30pm.

Supporters will be housed in the Cobbold Stand, home in Block C and away in Block E, with prices £3 for adults and £1 for concessions with cash admission on the turnstiles. Season ticket holders are not admitted free for Youth Cup fixtures.

Town previously met Liverpool at the semi-final stage of the competition in May 2021 when the Merseysiders came from behind to win 2-1 at Portman Road. Fifth round ties must be played before Saturday 11th February.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

FA Youth Cup Fifth Round

Stoke City v Burnley or West Ham United

Aston Villa or Southampton v Sunderland or Fulham

Ipswich Town or Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Manchester City or Brighton & Hove Albion v Fleetwood Town or Middlesbrough

Oxford United v AFC Wimbledon or Leeds United

Cambridge United or Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Leicester City

Luton Town or Queens Park Rangers v Gillingham or Preston North End

Watford v Newcastle United or Arsenal





Photo: Action Images