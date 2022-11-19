Humphreys Signs New Extended Deal

Friday, 13th Jan 2023 17:23 Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the club having an option for a further season. The 19-year-old only penned a new three-year contract in June but the academy product has made significant progress this season and as a result was offered extended terms which run to the summer of 2026 and has committed his future to the club. “I’m really happy to sign a new contract here,” Humphreys told iFollow Ipswich. “The manager spoke to me about it after I had a bit of a run in the team. He congratulated me and said I deserved a reward which comes in the form of a new deal. “It was a bit of a surprise having only just signed one but I know that there is so much more hard work to come. “It was really nice that the club came to me with the deal and hopefully I can repay them now with performances on the pitch.” Town CEO Mark Ashton added: “We’re delighted that Cameron has signed another new deal at the club. “While he is young and still has a lot of development to come, Cameron is a fine example of what can be achieved within the pathway that our academy creates. “This contract is a deserved reward, not just for his footballing talent, but also for his hard work and the humility he has continued to show this year.” Humphreys, who has been with the club since he was seven, made his debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Newport last season, then made a further three sub appearances during 2021/22. This season, he has become a regular member of the first-team squad and has now made 15 starts and five sub appearances, scoring three goals.

Photo: Matchday Images



clive_baker added 17:25 - Jan 13

Congratulations, well deserved recognition for his development this season. He's done excellently. 0

Scuzzer added 17:29 - Jan 13

That's the way to do it. Town up to speed now with contracts. Well deserved...the future's bright. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:32 - Jan 13

Excellent! 0

