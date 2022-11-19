Humphreys: The Only Club I’ve Wanted to Play For

Friday, 13th Jan 2023 19:58 Midfielder Cameron Humphreys, who has signed a new extended contract with the Blues, says Town has been a massive part of his life and is the only club he’s ever wanted to play for. The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal which runs to the summer of 2026, a reward for the progress he has made this season. While he made one start and three sub appearances last season and had also featured in cups earlier in this campaign, Humphreys, who has been with the Blues since he was a seven-year-old, says the highlight of his career so far was his league debut in the 3-2 victory over Port Vale in October in which he scored his first of his three senior goals. “I think the first highlight was probably the Port Vale game, my first league start,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “That was a big confidence one for me. To be starting in the league for Ipswich was a big thing and I was happy with my performance and obviously the result in that game. “My dad and brother were in the crowd there as well, I think that was one of their first away games, so it was nice for them to see that. Personally, for me that was a big moment during the season. “But also just playing in front of a big crowd at Portman Road. Obviously having been part of that crowd in previous years and having watched the boys in the first part of the season, it was really nice to play in front of them.” Asked to reflect on what the club means to him, he added: “I think it’s been a massive part of my life, not only my football career but personally as well. It’s the only club I’ve played for and the only club I’ve wanted to play for. I’m really happy to be here and hopefully I can be here for a few more years.” Humphreys enjoys training under manager Kieran McKenna, who instigated the club offering his new contract, and believes he is becoming a better player as a result. “I think it’s always a big part of it,” he continued. “You want to enjoy training every day but you also want to see yourself getting better and I think both of those things are true and are happening at the club at the moment. “Everyone says the intensity of training and the enjoyment of training is all and that can only breed confidence and hopefully success.”

freddo78 added 20:04 - Jan 13

Wow! Hoping there's some more like Cam in the pipeline. 2

bleedblueandwhite added 20:20 - Jan 13

This boy's the real deal. That performance v Rotherham was truly immense. Well done lad. 1

