McKenna: A Reward and a Sign of Commitment on Both Sides

Friday, 13th Jan 2023 20:33 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says the new deal signed by midfielder Cameron Humphreys is a reward and a sign of commitment on both sides. The 19-year-old is now tied to Town until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further season, the academy product having only signed his previous deal in June. “It’s been great to see his development,” McKenna told iFollow Ipswich. “When he steps up and impacts the team like he does, it’s important that it is rewarded. “I think the contract is a reward and a sign of commitment on both sides. We’re delighted and I think everyone associated with the club will be, too. “It’s only one more step forward for him and he knows that. He’s not someone who needs to be told about keeping his feet on the ground and staying humble. 🎥 Kieran McKenna on Cameron Humphreys' new three-and-a-half-year contract at the Club. #itfc pic.twitter.com/Rj1yNkx99V — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) January 13, 2023 “His humility, his attitude to learn, his work-rate and the intelligence to pick things up is a big part of his ability. It’s a credit to Cameron, to his family and to the people who have worked with him through his development years.” McKenna says two of his highlights of the season were two of the three goals Humphreys has scored. “There’s nothing better than seeing someone who has come through your academy and who has been here for so long making an impact in the first team,” he continued. “Whatever happens this year, I don’t think I’ll take too much more enjoyment from anything than I did from seeing him score at Port Vale or in his first FA Cup third round game.”

Photo: Pinnacle



