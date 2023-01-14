Ipswich Town 0-0 Plymouth Argyle - Half-Time

Saturday, 14th Jan 2023 16:01 Town’s top-of-the-table game against Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road remains goalless at half-time. New recruit Nathan Broadhead, who joined from Everton for £1.5 million earlier in the week, was suffering from some muscle tightness and so was left out of the 18 as a precaution. George Hirst, who had made one start in the final three months of his loan at Blackburn prior to parent club Leicester City loaning him to the Blues for the final half of the campaign, was named among the subs. Town made three changes from their last league game, the 1-1 draw at Lincoln, with Leif Davis returning on the left for Greg Leigh, who was absent from the 18, Conor Chaplin in for Sone Aluko, who was also not in the squad and was with the Town analysts at the back of the Magnus Group West Stand, and one-time Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo the number nine with Kayden Jackson on the bench. George Edmundson, Massimo Luongo and Gassan Ahadme also missed out on a place in the 18. Argyle were without skipper Joe Edwards, suspended following his red card in last week’s 0-0 draw at Bolton, with former Town defender James Wilson captaining in his place. On-loan Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete was the only one of the Pilgrims’ five new signings to start, with three, Ben Waine, Saxon Earley and Tyreik Wright, on the bench. Town were first to threaten in the fourth minute when Ladapo chased a lost cause down the left and sent over a looping cross for Wes Burns but the Welshman fouled Macaulay Gillesphey as he looked to get his head on the ball over the top of the Plymouth defender. Portman Road was in good voice early on with the Sir Bobby Robson Stand singing in tribute to guest of honour Marcus Stewart. In the sixth minute, Argyle struck the game’s first serious shot, Ennis striking from the right of the box from a tight angle and Christian Walton, a Plymouth fan growing up who started his career with the Pilgrims, saving down to his right. Burns was quickly onto the loose ball and blocked one-time Town target Danny Mayor’s follow-up.

Two minutes later, Matete hit a low effort from outside the box which was little trouble to Walton. On 11 Burns was first to be shown referee Andy Woolmer’s yellow card for a late tackle on Gillesphey on halfway, although there looked to have been little if any contact. As the game passed the quarter hour, the home fans were up in arms as Marcus Harness was clearly fouled as he broke towards the area but with referee Woolmer somehow indicating that the ball had been won. Neither side had gained firm control of a frantic game played at a frenetic pace with both having spells on the ball, although with some nervy passing seeing possession surrendered on occasion. The Town support were on their feet berating referee Woolmer again in the 19th minute when Ladapo turned Dan Scarr a third of the way into the Plymouth half and was fouled as he was about to break towards goal. While Woolmer gave the Blues a free-kick, he failed to show a card for a challenge which was significantly more of a booking than the one which led to Burns’s caution. Two minutes later, Chaplin seized on a poor defensive header from Scarr, taking the ball left before finding Ladapo on the edge of the box. The striker worked space but his shot was too weak to trouble Michael Cooper in the Argyle goal. But Town were starting to find one or two chinks in the Plymouth armour and in the 23rd minute a Chaplin cross from the left flashed across the area with Cooper in two minds, however, too far in front of Ladapo and Burns. Four minutes later, the ball broke to Evans 30 yards out but the Welsh midfielder’s shot flew well into the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. In the 29th minute, Wilson slipped on the left gifting Ladapo the ball but the striker scuffed a week shot through to Cooper with Burns in space on the right of the area screaming for the ball. A pass to the Welshman might well have seen the Blues take the lead. Argyle next had a spell of possession and sent a couple of potentially dangerous balls into the box which the Blues dealt with, although not always entirely comfortably. In the 35th minute, Ryan Hardie shot towards goal from the edge of the box on the left but Walton claimed comfortably. A minute later, Town were again angered by the lack of a yellow card after Wilson pulled Chaplin back by the chest with the Blues in a promising position in the middle of the Plymouth half. Moments later, Town played themselves into trouble on the edge of their own area with Lee Evans sending the ball straight out of play past Luke Woolfenden on the right. Wilson finally got his name in referee Woolmer’s book for yet another foul on Chaplin in the 38th minute as rain began to fall very heavily. Town won the first corner of the match soon afterwards from which Cameron Burgess rose highest at the far post to head towards goal by his effort was blocked by Hardie. In the final scheduled minute of the half, Town lost possession on their right and then struggled to get the ball out of their area, Evans blocking from Norwich loanee Bali Mumba before Matete blazed over. Just before the whistle with rain continuing to fall very heavily, Blues skipper Sam Morsy brought the ball forward to the edge of the box before hitting a low shot which Cooper palmed away to his right. It had been an evenly-balanced, high-tempo half of few chances overall but with openings starting to appear at both ends in the closing minutes. Ladapo had spurned Town’s best opportunity by failing to spot Burns, while Walton and Cooper had made one real save each over the 45 minutes, the Blues keeper early on from Ennis and Argyle’s from Morsy close to the break. The game’s first goal is likely to prove pivotal in the game’s outcome. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Evans, Morsy (c), Burns, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Keogh, Vincent-Young, Humphreys, Edwards, Hirst, Jackson. Plymouth: Cooper, Gillesphey, Wilson (c), Scarr, Hardie, Mayor, Ennis, Mumba, Randell, Lonwijk, Matete. Subs: Burton, Houghton, Cosgrove, Azaz, Waine, Earley, Wright. Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



SickParrot added 16:08 - Jan 14

We have to win this game, so must find another gear in the second half. Hopefully George Hirst will be our super sub. 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments