Schumacher: We More Than Deserved Something From the Game

Saturday, 14th Jan 2023 20:12 Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher felt his team more than deserved to take something from the 1-1 draw with Town at Portman Road. On-loan Norwich full-back Bali Mumba’s deflected injury time equaliser claimed a point for the visitors after Wes Burns had given the Blues the lead. “I really enjoyed it,” Schumacher said. “It's two teams whose styles match. It was a great game early on in the season at our place and we expected something similar here. “I'm glad the players have showed the courage that we asked them to. We were aggressive and tried to be positive and get on the front foot against what is obviously a really strong Ipswich Town team. “I'm pleased for them that they kept being positive and they got something from the game, which I felt we more than deserved.” He added: “I think a lot of the teams that come to Portman Road sit in and try and be compact, but eventually they wear you down and you get beat. “We just felt the best way for us today was to try and take the game to them, try and be on the front foot, go man for man, force them into mistakes if we could and then create opportunities and pass the ball. “If I'm being ultra-critical about our team I think they could have played a few more shorter passes, just to open a bit more space up, but that's me being nit-picky I suppose. “But the attitude and the belief the players showed was good. I know we went behind from a great finish from Burns but we didn't let that affect us. We kept going, we were positive and I think in the end we got what we deserved.” Regarding on-loan Norwich man Mumba netting against Town for the second time this season, Schumacher added: “It shows the quality he has got. He has got real ability, especially going forward. “He still makes mistakes, as you saw early on in the second half and put us under mad pressure trying to do a skill on our byline and it goes out for a corner. “He's a young player and young players do that occasionally. I will never give him stick for that. He has got loads to learn defensively but he has got so much quality going forward. “He has done it before against Ipswich. I'm sure the Norwich City fans will be delighted to get two goals against them, but I'm just pleased that someone scored and we got something from the game, which I felt was probably right.” Schumacher revealed that Mumba’s goal wasn’t the Canaries’ only contribution to the Pilgrims’ point, the visitors having flown to Norwich airport and allowed to use their training ground. “We’re getting a relationship with Norwich. We got Bali off them, we signed Saxon and we’re keeping in contact with them because they always produce good players. We’ve got a good relationship with Stuart Webber and Andy Hughes the loans manager there and Neil Adams. “We had this plan a while ago, it was actually when Dean Smith was still in charge. We met David Wagner yesterday, who was really welcoming, so that was good. Obviously that’s Ipswich Town’s big rivals. “We appreciate it because it’s not easy doing what we do, and everyone know that. That’s helped us, I’m sure.”



Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



OwainG1992 added 20:17 - Jan 14

This Norwich love in from him is sickening! 4

SouperJim added 20:19 - Jan 14

See you next Tuesday, shame really as I've always quite liked Plymouth until now. 2

Bluespeed added 20:39 - Jan 14

Scumyth Argyle it is then !! 1

billlm added 20:42 - Jan 14

Just gone way down in my estimation, scumbag, 1

Spirit_of_78 added 20:47 - Jan 14

Cock! 0

churchmans added 20:53 - Jan 14

Plymouth are not unique in knowing how we play! Every team has figured it out!

I can see why they are top of the leauge!

We just ain't good enough for automatic promotion I'm afraid!

They played a shade better than us!

Just pi***s me off Mumbai scored





0

churchmans added 20:54 - Jan 14

Mumba



0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments