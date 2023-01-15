Tractor Girls Return to Action at Portsmouth

Sunday, 15th Jan 2023 09:05 Ipswich Town Women return to action following the Christmas break when they face Portsmouth at Havant and Waterlooville’s Westleigh Park this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls are currently fourth in the FAWNL Southern Premier League behind Pompey by one point on goal difference with the clubs two of four sides on 19 points, eight behind leaders Oxford United. Town played an in-house match last weekend as they looked to get themselves up to speed ahead of the trip to the south coast. “Everyone’s ready to go, we got some good minutes in our legs on Sunday in a squad game, so we’re ready,” keeper Sarah Quantrill said. Town have a far from impressive record against Pompey, having lost the opening day match at the AGL Stadium 3-0 after failing to beat them last season, a 1-0 defeat in Hampshire on the final day in May following a 1-1 draw in Suffolk last January. “We’ve struggled against them in the past in all our games, even last season,” Quantrill admitted. “So we need to put that behind us and get a positive result.” Reflecting on the tightness at the top of the table, she added: “It’s very close at the top, no one can afford to drop points, there’s a lot riding on the game, as there is for the rest of the season. Everyone needs to win every game to keep pressure on Oxford. “We know we need to chase Oxford so we can’t afford to drop any more points, so the three points are going to be massive this week.”



Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments