Town Women Lose at Portsmouth
Sunday, 15th Jan 2023 16:43

Ipswich Town Women’s 2023 got off to a disappointing start as they were beaten 1-0 by Portsmouth at Havant and Waterlooville’s Westleigh Park this afternoon.

Anaisa Harney netted the only goal of the game for Pompey two minutes before half-time.

Town remain fourth while the Hampshire side, who wre completing a double over the Blues, are up to second.

Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Wearing (Robertson 88), Lafayett, Hughes, King, Horwood (c) (Evans 88), Grey, O’Brien (Peskett 60), Brasero-Carreira (Godfrey 60), Thomas. Unused: Meollo.


Photo: Ross Halls



