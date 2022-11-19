Edmundson Appointed Foundation Disability Ambassador

Monday, 16th Jan 2023 16:34 Blues centre-half George Edmundson has been named an ambassador for the Ipswich Town Foundation’s disability provision. Last summer the 24-year-old joined the adult disability team for a training session, then in August bought the squad their home kit. Edmundson has has continued to attend their training sessions unannounced and has formed a strong bond with the group. His new role as disability ambassador will continue that link in an official capacity, while also becoming involved in other programmes and initiatives for people with disabilities in the community. “I’m buzzing, I think it will be a great opportunity and a good role for me and the club,” Edmundson told the Foundation’s website. “I’ve really enjoyed working with the adult team, the lads are great and there is always new players coming down and getting involved. “When I joined the club, Mark Ashton made it clear that we need to be involved in the community and all of the players have bought into that.” Lee Smith, disability liaison officer and community coach, added: “It is brilliant news and something that was needed. In my time here I don’t think we have had a player that involved with the team. “It is well publicised that he was generous and has provided us with kit. It’s massive for the team to feel included and they feel part of the club.” The announcement has been made during the EFL Week of Action in which Town and the Foundation are joining 71 other clubs in celebrating their work in the community.

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC Foundation



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ScottCandage added 16:39 - Jan 16

It's no surprise. From all the video and pictures, he's taken to them as much as they've taken to him. 2

Cakeman added 17:12 - Jan 16

Well done George 0

Cakeman added 17:12 - Jan 16

Well done George 0

Nobbysnuts added 17:13 - Jan 16

I wondered what he was doing now..... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments