Edmundson Appointed Foundation Disability Ambassador
Monday, 16th Jan 2023 16:34
Blues centre-half George Edmundson has been named an ambassador for the Ipswich Town Foundation’s disability provision.
Last summer the 24-year-old joined the adult disability team for a training session, then in August bought the squad their home kit.
Edmundson has has continued to attend their training sessions unannounced and has formed a strong bond with the group.
His new role as disability ambassador will continue that link in an official capacity, while also becoming involved in other programmes and initiatives for people with disabilities in the community.
“I’m buzzing, I think it will be a great opportunity and a good role for me and the club,” Edmundson told the Foundation’s website.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with the adult team, the lads are great and there is always new players coming down and getting involved.
“When I joined the club, Mark Ashton made it clear that we need to be involved in the community and all of the players have bought into that.”
Lee Smith, disability liaison officer and community coach, added: “It is brilliant news and something that was needed. In my time here I don’t think we have had a player that involved with the team.
“It is well publicised that he was generous and has provided us with kit. It’s massive for the team to feel included and they feel part of the club.”
The announcement has been made during the EFL Week of Action in which Town and the Foundation are joining 71 other clubs in celebrating their work in the community.
Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC Foundation
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]