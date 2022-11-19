Penney's Motherwell Loan Ends

Monday, 16th Jan 2023 18:59 Blues left-back Matt Penney is expected to return to Portman Road at least temporarily with his six-month loan with Motherwell having come to an end following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Ross County. The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive half-season at Fir Park, carrying off the club’s October and November Player of the Month awards having made 18 appearances in total. According to the Daily Record, Blues boss Kieran McKenna is likely to assess Penney before making a decision on the full-back’s future. However, an eventual return to Motherwell seems the most likely scenario with the Scottish Premiership side’s manager Steven Hammell having said earlier this month: “We’ve been in dialogue with Matty and with Ipswich, and we’re hoping that we can come to a conclusion with that.” Quizzed about Penney at the end of December, Blues boss McKenna said: “Matt Penney’s loan expires in the middle of January, so for the moment he’s playing and playing an important role and doing well there. “That’s good and he’ll see out that loan move and we’ll have those discussions in a few weeks’ time with him about what the next step is.” Penney, who joined the Blues on a two-year deal with the club having an option for a further season after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2021, made 21 starts and five sub appearances for Town, scoring once, prior to his summer move to Scotland.

Suffolkboy added 19:24 - Jan 16

Looks like a proper move away soon .

Linkboy13 added 19:25 - Jan 16

Although Davis is a better player there are similarities both are attacking full backs who have defensive weaknesses. We have conceded goals in the left back position several times this season Plymouth's goal Saturday was a prime example. Don't know what's happened to Edmundson but if fit i would possibly have brought him on in the latter stages and moved Burgess to left back. We are a very good team going forward but not good at sitting back and defending leads. 1

Pilgrimblue added 20:03 - Jan 16

Not an easy decision. Is he better than we have or could his return strengthen the squad?

Ok so the defence hasn’t been capable of keeping the opposition out but I’d counter that by saying that we’re just as bad at finishing teams off. One nil is never enough so instead of putting pressure on ourselves surely would be better to exploit the gaps as they press forward.

There’s a lot for KM to think about this week so hope he gets it right! 0

micky_1560 added 20:09 - Jan 16

Penny had some awful games for us, that may have been because the side at the time was struggling.

But allowing him to go on loan, I would say McKenna doesn't rate him.

Not a player for me I'm afraid. 1

RobsonWark added 20:15 - Jan 16

We saw how bad he was when he was in the team. Looked like a little boy way out of his league. We don't need him back. He would be taking a place of someone else in the 22 man squad. 0

