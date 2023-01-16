U18s Win Nine-Goal Thriller

Monday, 16th Jan 2023 21:41 Town’s U18s won a remarkable nine-goal thriller 5-4 against Reading at their Bearwood Park training ground on Saturday having been 2-0 up and then 4-2 behind at half-time. Oli Davis netted twice with the other goals coming via Fin Barbrook (pictured), Jack Manly and a Royals own goal. Town, who are coached by Sam Darlow, are now fifth in the Professional Development League Two South table. The young Blues are in action again on Tuesday when the host Nottingham Forest in their FA Youth Cup fourth round tie at Portman Road (KO 7pm). The winners of the tie will host Liverpool in the fifth round.

Photo: TWTD



