U18s Face Forest in Youth Cup

Tuesday, 17th Jan 2023 10:15 Town’s U18s face Nottingham Forest at Portman Road in the FA Youth Cup fourth round this evening with a fifth-round home tie against Liverpool the prize awaiting the winners (KO 7pm). Sam Darlow's Blues side came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium in their round three match after previously defeating Bromley 2-1 away and non-league Aveley 9-0 at Portman Road. The Tricky Trees, who have a category one academy, beat West Brom 1-0 in their third-round tie at the City Ground last month to set up their visit to Suffolk. Supporters will be housed in the Cobbold Stand, home in Block C and away in Block E, with prices £3 for adults and £1 for concessions with cash admission on turnstiles 16 and 18. Season ticket holders are not admitted free for Youth Cup fixtures. The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MaySixth added 10:42 - Jan 17

Is this live to watch anywhere online? 0

jonwillpott added 11:15 - Jan 17

@MaySixth...sadly it isn't which is a real pain for those who cannot go to Portman Road tonight. I hope that when we get our own Blues TV next season that games like this will be streamed live!! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments