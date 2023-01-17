McKenna: Nothing Decided on Ahadme's Next Step

Tuesday, 17th Jan 2023 12:58 Town boss Kieran McKenna says nothing has been decided regarding striker Gassan Ahadme, who has been the subject of discussions regarding a loan return to his former club Burton Albion. Ahadme joined the Blues on a three-year-deal with the club having an option for a further season on deadline day in the summer but has had a frustrating time at Town. The 22-year-old has made only one start and seven sub appearances - six sub appearances in the league - having spent around two months out with a broken foot, scoring once. Prior to his move to the Blues, Ahadme had netted five goals for Burton. Having featured for both the Brewers and Town this season, Ahadme could only join Burton on loan during January due to FIFA's three-club rule other than an unlikely switch to an overseas league which runs through the summer. Last week, Brewers boss Dino Maamria revealed that talks had taken place with Town regarding Ahadme’s return but told Burton Live that as it stood the move wasn’t going to happen. “The financial agreement was ridiculous, something that we can’t pursue,” he said. “So, as far as I’m concerned today, the deal is dead in the water.” Quizzed on those comments and the potential for Ahadme to make a move back to the Pirellii Stadium, Blues boss McKenna was less than pleased that the discussions had been made public. “These conversations are internal, it’s not inappropriate really for anyone to speak about these things externally,” he told BBC Radio Suffolk. “There’s been nothing decided yet. “We’ve been in conversation with Gassan, he’s our player, he’s someone we think highly of and it’s important that we have the right next step for him, so we’re having those conversations with him and we’ll keep those internal.” Ahadme is a member of the Blues’ 22-man EFL squad and, following the signings of Massimo Luongo, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead, Town currently have 23 players who fit within the parameters to be included.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



buzbyblue added 13:07 - Jan 17

Never really understood his signing in the first place? One of a number that the club have got wrong in the past 12 months IMHO -3

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments