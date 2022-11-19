Blue Action to Trial Cobbold Stand Move
Tuesday, 17th Jan 2023 13:48
Town independent supporters group Blue Action will be trialing sitting in Cobbold Stand A Block at the FA Cup fourth round tie against Burnley on Saturday 28th January.
The group, which was formed in 2018, has traditionally sat in Section 6 of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand, although recently moved into Section 5 for the Rotherham cup tie.
However, a subsequent survey suggested the move wasn't popular with all fans, hence the switch to try the section of the Cobbold Stand occupied by the Fortuna Dusseldorf fans during the Plymouth match.
