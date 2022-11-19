Blue Action to Trial Cobbold Stand Move

Tuesday, 17th Jan 2023 13:48 Town independent supporters group Blue Action will be trialing sitting in Cobbold Stand A Block at the FA Cup fourth round tie against Burnley on Saturday 28th January. The group, which was formed in 2018, has traditionally sat in Section 6 of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand, although recently moved into Section 5 for the Rotherham cup tie. However, a subsequent survey suggested the move wasn't popular with all fans, hence the switch to try the section of the Cobbold Stand occupied by the Fortuna Dusseldorf fans during the Plymouth match.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



DavidDymondSuperfan added 13:54 - Jan 17

Why did they not announce this before existing Block A ticket holders had already had the chance to buy their tickets in the same place? -6

DavidDymondSuperfan added 13:55 - Jan 17

Are they front or back of the block? 0

tivo added 13:57 - Jan 17

DDS just call the ticket office and move. Why are people so inept at taking care of themselves ffs lmao. It's a one game trial for now... it's on here, EADT, Twitter. Do you need me to cut your food up for you as well? 2

ThatMuhrenCross added 14:25 - Jan 17

What's the point? Not everyone wants to go to football to sing. If that's what you want, go to a concert. Some people are happy just going to watch their football and they shouldn't be chastised for doing that. 0

chepstowblue added 14:41 - Jan 17

After a bout of pneumonia I haven't sung for years. My breath is far too valuable to waste on singing moronic football songs. As for waving flags....this seems to be the fad for those who've spent too much time watching silly little ultra videos on YouTube, and for those who need to belong in a group with those of a similar ilk. In my 48yrs of supporting the club its become evident that the noisiest people are actually those that care the least, but have an overwhelming desire to be seen. Each to their own, but if you wave a flag in front of me and obscure my view, it'll end up lodged in your rectum !! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments