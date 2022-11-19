Penney Returns to Town But Dialogue Ongoing

Wednesday, 18th Jan 2023 10:00 Motherwell have confirmed that Blues left-back Matt Penney has returned to Portman Road at the end of his six-month loan spell at Fir Park, however, manager Steven Hammell confirmed discussions continue with Town regarding the 24-year-old’s return. Penney has enjoyed an impressive half-season with the Steelmen, carrying off the club’s October and November Player of the Month awards having made 18 appearances in total and starting every game since making his debut. “Matt has now went back to Ipswich, however we remain in dialogue with them with regards to Matt,” Hammell told his club’s official website. “Although discussions are ongoing, we are constantly looking at viable alternatives in the transfer market.” “Matt has been an outstanding addition to the team this season and should he not return to the club, I want thank him for his effort in his time at Motherwell.” Penney couldn't play for the Blues in League One having been left out of the 22-man squad submitted to the EFL in September but would be available for the FA Cup tie against Burnley, however, it's unlikely that he would be involved as the Chesterfield-born full-back would then only be able to play for Motherwell this season due to FIFA's three-club rule. Quizzed about Penney at the end of December, Blues boss McKenna said: “Matt Penney’s loan expires in the middle of January, so for the moment he’s playing and playing an important role and doing well there. “That’s good and he’ll see out that loan move and we’ll have those discussions in a few weeks’ time with him about what the next step is.” Penney, who joined the Blues on a two-year deal with the club having an option for a further season after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2021, made 21 starts and five sub appearances for Town, scoring once, prior to his summer move to Scotland.

Photo: Pagepix



Suffolkboy added 10:20 - Jan 18

Seems certain ITFC will ensure MP is treated just as fairly as everybody on the books and a suitable avenue for him to play out the season will be negotiated .

Marcus added 10:26 - Jan 18

Seems there are three obvious options. KM will need to speak to MP regarding them, as well as monitor him in training. Hopefully a balance between what's best for the club and for the player can be agreed. 0

