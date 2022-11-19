Former Blue Cotter Set to Join Barnsley

Wednesday, 18th Jan 2023 10:34 Former Blues full-back Barry Cotter is reportedly set to join League One Barnsley from League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers. According to the Irish Independent, the Tykes, who are sixth in League One, 11 points behind the Blues, will pay £20,000 for the 24-year-old, who spent much of last season on loan with another Dublin side St Patrick’s Athletic, who were keen to sign him on a permanent basis along with other UK-based sides. Ennis-born Cotter joined the Blues from Limerick in January 2018 and made his debut in Mick McCarthy’s final game in charge, the 1-0 victory over, coincidentally, Barnsley in April of the same year. He came on as a late sub in the 4-0 win at Reading in the final away game of that season but didn’t feature at all during 2018/19. Cotter, who had two spells on loan at Chelmsford while with the Blues, scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough on his 21st birthday in November 2019, with his final Town appearance later that month in the 2-1 home FA Cup defeat to Coventry. In total he made three starts and one appearance from the bench. Hving been released by the Blues in March 2021, Cotter had a spell on trial at Bromley before joining Shamrock Rovers that August.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 10:53 - Jan 18

Bit of a shock this one but nothing surprises me in football any more. Has some ability but needs to get his head sorted out. 0

trncbluearmy added 10:59 - Jan 18

Not surprised, saw him play several times in the ressies always a class above and seemed very supportive to other players 0

BrettenhamBlue added 11:25 - Jan 18

Been superb at Shamrock and St Patrick's so no real surprise here. Was expected to make a big move and it's happened. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments