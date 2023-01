Ipswich Town U18s 1-1 (aet 4-2 on pens) Nottingham Forest U18s - Highlights

Wednesday, 18th Jan 2023 11:41 Highlights of last night’s on-penalties FA Youth Cup victory over Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Help added 11:51 - Jan 18

Nice highlights better than the 1st team highlights. Well done gents, bring on the pool 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments