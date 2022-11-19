Bristol Rovers Tickets Sell Out

Wednesday, 18th Jan 2023 12:59

Town have sold out their full allocation for the Valentine’s Day evening trip to Bristol Rovers (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues have been given 1,190 tickets for the visit to the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday 14th February.

Town will be looking to complete a double over the Pirates having won 2-0 at Portman Road in September, Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans the scorers, when the visitors were reduced to nine men in the closing minutes.

With Rovers offering terrace and seated options, there will be no safe seating area at the Memorial Ground.

Meanwhile, tickets for the fourth round FA Cup tie at home to Burnley on Saturday 28th January are now on sale to Silver members.





