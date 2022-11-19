Bristol Rovers Tickets Sell Out
Wednesday, 18th Jan 2023 12:59
Town have sold out their full allocation for the Valentine’s Day evening trip to Bristol Rovers (KO 7.45pm).
The Blues have been given 1,190 tickets for the visit to the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday 14th February.
Town will be looking to complete a double over the Pirates having won 2-0 at Portman Road in September, Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans the scorers, when the visitors were reduced to nine men in the closing minutes.
With Rovers offering terrace and seated options, there will be no safe seating area at the Memorial Ground.
Meanwhile, tickets for the fourth round FA Cup tie at home to Burnley on Saturday 28th January are now on sale to Silver members.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]