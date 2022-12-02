Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
McCarthy Set For Blackpool
Wednesday, 18th Jan 2023 23:50

Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy is set to be appointed Blackpool manager until the end of the season.

McCarthy, 63, has been out of work since leaving Cardiff in October 2021 having taken charge of the Welshmen in January the same year.

The Seasiders, second bottom of the Championship, are without a boss having sacked Michael Appleton and his assistant, one-time Town full-back David Kerslake, earlier today following a run in which they have won only once in 11 matches.

McCarthy was Town manager from November 2012 until April 2018. Since leaving Portman Road, the former central defender has had a second spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland and a short stint as boss of Cypriot side APOEL.


