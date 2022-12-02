McCarthy Set For Blackpool
Wednesday, 18th Jan 2023 23:50
Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy is set to be appointed Blackpool manager until the end of the season.
McCarthy, 63, has been out of work since leaving Cardiff in October 2021 having taken charge of the Welshmen in January the same year.
The Seasiders, second bottom of the Championship, are without a boss having sacked Michael Appleton and his assistant, one-time Town full-back David Kerslake, earlier today following a run in which they have won only once in 11 matches.
McCarthy was Town manager from November 2012 until April 2018. Since leaving Portman Road, the former central defender has had a second spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland and a short stint as boss of Cypriot side APOEL.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]