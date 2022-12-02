Town Closing in On Clarke Signing

Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 14:22 TWTD understands Town are closing in on the permanent signing of Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, the one-time Blues academy schoolboy, who is currently on loan at Stoke City. The deal looks set to be confirmed today after the Potters loan is cut short with the Blues believed to be paying a fee of around £1 million for the 21-year-old. Clarke left the Blues for the Gunners youth set-up in August 2015 having previously been the scorer of the U14s’ Barcelona-esque goal which went viral. Born in Ipswich, Clarke was with Brantham Athletic prior to joining Town’s academy. At the time he was a midfielder but now operates as either a centre-half or right-back. In 2020 he joined Oldham Athletic on loan for the campaign, then spent the first half of the following season in Scotland with Ross County before subsequently joining Hibs in January. This summer he moved to Stoke in the Championship where he has made 10 starts and 10 sub appearances, scoring twice. Clarke appears to be viewed as someone who can vie with Janoi Donacien for his role on the right-side of the defence.

Photo: Action Images



BlueNomad added 14:30 - Jan 19

Blimey! Splashing the cash! 1

mathiemagic added 14:33 - Jan 19

A defensive addition at last. 5

ruds added 14:34 - Jan 19

I will bark if we get Clarke!!!



WOOF WOOF 1

oldelsworthyfan added 14:54 - Jan 19

At last. Not just for this season, but also (hopefully) for the future.

I don't suppose we can also find a fit centre half with an older head to keep things together in the last 10 minutes? 1

ArnieM added 15:00 - Jan 19

Hallelujah, party time, we’ve finally got a defender in through the door. 1

Europablue added 15:03 - Jan 19

Do we get a sell-on fee? 3

markytitfc added 15:17 - Jan 19

Let's hope he hasn't had to travel too far and that he hasn't slept in a new bed, so he is fit to play. 0

VitalSigns added 15:23 - Jan 19

This is a very good signing. Possibly the best of this window. I would expect one of the central defenders to be sold or loaned out to balance the squad numbers.

0

