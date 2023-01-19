McKenna: We're Not Too Far Away On One Addition

Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 14:44 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues aren’t too far away from making an addition, who, as revealed earlier is Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, who has been on loan at Stoke City. Quizzed on potential incoming additions, McKenna revealed that the Blues are closing in on a signing but didn’t confirm the player’s identity. Shortly after the conclusion of the press conference, TWTD exclusively revealed that Clarke is set to join on a permanent basis from the Gunners. “Nothing definite yet, we’re working behind the scenes,” McKenna said. “We’re think that we’re not too far away from one possible addition, which we’d be really pleased about but nothing confirmed yet, so the club will do that when appropriate.” Asked whether there had been any interest in members of his squad, he said: “Nothing I’ve heard of, to be honest. I’m not sure that the club would even tell me because I wouldn’t want to know and I’m not sure they would entertain anything of the sort really. Nothing to my knowledge.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Nomore4 added 14:58 - Jan 19

Yet another £1m+ signing. Certainly no one can say KMcM isn’t being backed.

Clubs in the Championship are not spending this kind of money on transfers, let alone L1. 0

