McKenna Reviewing Penney's Situation

Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 15:22 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he’s had conversations with Matt Penney regarding his next steps, the left-back having returned from his loan spell at Motherwell earlier in the week. Penney has enjoyed an impressive half-season with the Steelmen, carrying off the club’s October and November Player of the Month awards having made 18 appearances in total and starting every game after making his debut. “He’s been in the training ground the last couple of days,” McKenna confirmed. “So I’ve had some conversations with him and it’s just reviewing the situation at the moment on what’s going to be the best next steps for him and for the club.” Motherwell boss Steven Hammell said yesterday that discussions are continuing between the Scottish Premiership club and the Blues. “Matt has now went back to Ipswich, however we remain in dialogue with them with regards to Matt,” Hammell told his club’s official website. “Although discussions are ongoing, we are constantly looking at viable alternatives in the transfer market.” “Matt has been an outstanding addition to the team this season and should he not return to the club, I want thank him for his effort in his time at Motherwell.” Penney couldn't play for the Blues in League One having been left out of the 22-man squad submitted to the EFL in September but would be available for the FA Cup tie against Burnley, however, it's unlikely that he would be involved as the Chesterfield-born full-back would then only be able to play for Motherwell this season due to FIFA's three-club rule.

Photo: Matchday Images



