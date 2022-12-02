Fleetwood Match Moves
Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 15:37
Town’s final game of the 2022/23 season at Fleetwood Town has moved to Sunday 7th May with a midday kick-off.
The match was originally set to take place at 3pm the previous day but has switched due to a clash with the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
The Blues and Cod Army drew 1-1 at Portman Road in early December, Luke Woolfenden giving Town the lead before Cian Hayes’s injury-time deflected strike claimed a point for the Lancastrians.
Photo: Pagepix
