Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Fleetwood Match Moves
Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 15:37

Town’s final game of the 2022/23 season at Fleetwood Town has moved to Sunday 7th May with a midday kick-off.

The match was originally set to take place at 3pm the previous day but has switched due to a clash with the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

The Blues and Cod Army drew 1-1 at Portman Road in early December, Luke Woolfenden giving Town the lead before Cian Hayes’s injury-time deflected strike claimed a point for the Lancastrians.



Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



SheptonMalletBlue added 16:13 - Jan 19
Can't they change the coronation?
0

Generic added 17:02 - Jan 19
Shame, there’s a big anti-monarchy rally in Liverpool on the Saturday, was thinking of doing both.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 292 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023