McKenna: Brilliant Way For U18s to Come Out on Top

Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 15:55 Blues boss Kieran McKenna thoroughly enjoyed the U18s’ on-penalties victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road on Tuesday. Sam Darlow’s side won 4-2 in the shoot-out after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, Northern Ireland U19 forward Rio Morgan netting the winning penalty - having previously scored the Blues’ goal in normal time - to set up a fifth round tie at home to Liverpool. The U18s have made a habit of cup runs over the last few seasons having reached the semi-finals two years ago before being defeated 2-1 by the Merseysiders at Portman Road, while last year they carried off the PDL Cup at U18 level with several of the current squad, including Morgan, were part of the U16s team which won the same trophy. “They’ve done well in quite a few seasons and set themselves up with a big game,” McKenna, who watched the game from a box alongside keeper-coach Rene Gilmartin and first-termers Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson, said. “It was an enjoyable night for everyone involved. It was a really good open game and both teams were very competitive. “The game had real ebbs and flows to it and it’s always a brilliant way to come out on top when you win a penalty shoot-out. “It’s a great experience for the players for now but also for their future careers having to come out on top in a penalty shoot-out in such an important game. “It was good for everyone involved and for the club, and it sets up a really nice game against Liverpool now.” The Liverpool tie will be played at Portman Road on a date yet to be set before Saturday 11th February. The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

