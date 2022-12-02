McKenna: Burns Has a Unique Role For Us

Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 16:02 Wideman Wes Burns has doubled his goal tally for the season in the last five games but manager Kieran McKenna says the Welshman’s value to the team goes beyond regularly finding the net. Burns, last year’s Town top scorer with 13 goals, has now hit six this season and has bagged two in his last two matches. “Wes knows that it’s his all-around contribution that we always value,” McKenna said. “Of course, goals are the most important thing in the game and he can chip in with goals, and that is really vital to the team. “But it’s all aspects of his role. He has a real unique role for us in an attacking and defensive sense. “He’s a really important player for us and he’s constantly working to improve and keep his high standards in terms of his all-round performance. “And we keep working on that and we always say to him if you keep getting in the right areas and doing the right things, then the goals will come for him because he is a good finisher. “Nice for him to chip in with a couple of goals but more important, or also very important, is his contribution for us on and off the ball and keeping them at a really high level.”

Photo: Matchday Images



clivebleedingthomas added 16:18 - Jan 19

As well as scoring our goal he blocked a goal-bound shot in the first half against Plymouth. McK mentions this defensive side of his team role, it is obviously something that has been worked upon.

Keep it up Wes! 3

johnwarksshorts added 16:44 - Jan 19

Hes been excellent for us. 1

USA added 17:01 - Jan 19

Get him to work on his crossing next! 1

