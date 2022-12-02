McKenna: Burns Has a Unique Role For Us
Thursday, 19th Jan 2023 16:02
Wideman Wes Burns has doubled his goal tally for the season in the last five games but manager Kieran McKenna says the Welshman’s value to the team goes beyond regularly finding the net.
Burns, last year’s Town top scorer with 13 goals, has now hit six this season and has bagged two in his last two matches.
“Wes knows that it’s his all-around contribution that we always value,” McKenna said. “Of course, goals are the most important thing in the game and he can chip in with goals, and that is really vital to the team.
“But it’s all aspects of his role. He has a real unique role for us in an attacking and defensive sense.
“He’s a really important player for us and he’s constantly working to improve and keep his high standards in terms of his all-round performance.
“And we keep working on that and we always say to him if you keep getting in the right areas and doing the right things, then the goals will come for him because he is a good finisher.
“Nice for him to chip in with a couple of goals but more important, or also very important, is his contribution for us on and off the ball and keeping them at a really high level.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]